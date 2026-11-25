Labour Ministry to seek tax-free SWP payouts from EPF
The Labour Ministry is pushing to make systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) payouts from the Employees's Provident Fund (EPF) tax-free.
If this goes through, retirees could pull out their savings bit by bit, without worrying about taxes eating into it.
The proposal is set to approach the Finance Ministry, following recent approval for SWP withdrawals after retirement.
Labour Ministry wants tax-free post-retirement interest
With SWP, retirees can get steady payouts and still earn interest on what's left in their EPF, instead of taking everything out at once.
The ministry also wants interest earned on post-retirement EPF contributions to be tax-free, a change from current rules.
If SWP payouts get the same tax perks as lump-sum withdrawals (which are already exempt after five years), it could make financial planning a lot smoother for future retirees.