With SWP, retirees can get steady payouts and still earn interest on what's left in their EPF, instead of taking everything out at once.

The ministry also wants interest earned on post-retirement EPF contributions to be tax-free, a change from current rules.

If SWP payouts get the same tax perks as lump-sum withdrawals (which are already exempt after five years), it could make financial planning a lot smoother for future retirees.