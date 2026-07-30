Laid-off Reddit user 'kml3141' used AI to land $155,000 job
Business
After getting laid off unexpectedly, a Reddit user called "kml3141" turned to AI tools to boost his job search.
He'd spent 10 years at his previous company and had climbed the ladder with three promotions, so the sudden change was tough.
Pasted job descriptions and interviewer info
He ran into canceled openings and jobs going to internal candidates, making things frustrating.
But after five months, thanks in part to prepping with AI, like pasting job descriptions and interviewer info for practice, he landed a hybrid role paying $155,000 (about ₹1.5 crore) plus bonus and benefits.
He accepted since it was a big step up from his last job.