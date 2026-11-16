Lakshmi Venu invokes Hindu Succession Act to divide TVS assets
Lakshmi Venu, daughter of chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company Venu Srinivasan, has asked for a formal division of her family's assets.
She is using the Hindu Succession Act to claim her share in major companies like TVS Motor, TVS Holdings, and Sundaram-Clayton, all held through the VS Trust and other holding vehicles and structures.
Mallika Srinivasan backs Lakshmi Venu's claim
Lakshmi says a 2020 family agreement left her out in favor of her brother Sudarshan, calling it a breach of trust.
Her mother Mallika Srinivasan is backing her up, stressing that both son and daughter deserve equal treatment.
Mallika hopes the family can sort things out through open conversation, saying an amicable settlement is key to keeping everyone united.