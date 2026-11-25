Why Lakshmi Venu has moved Madras HC against Venu Srinivasan
What's the story
Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Holdings Chairman Venu Srinivasan, has filed a suit in the Madras High Court seeking partition of assets allocated to her branch of the family under a 2020 arrangement. The assets include stakes in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Credit Services. The case is scheduled for hearing on November 27.
Legal basis
Lakshmi has invoked Hindu Succession Act
Lakshmi has invoked the Hindu Succession Act of 1956, amended in 2005 to include Section 6, which gives women equal rights in inheriting family property.
She claims that her rights as a daughter to joint family property cannot be overridden by unilateral decisions or corporate arrangements.
This comes after her brother Sudarshan was named Significant Beneficial Owner of TVS Motor Company in April 2025.
Transparency issue
Lakshmi has sought the court's help
Lakshmi has sought the partition of assets allocated to her branch of the family under a 2020 arrangement.
She claims that, despite several requests, she has been denied access to documents and information that have been consistently withheld over time.
This lack of transparency has prompted her to seek the court's help in gaining access.
Parental support
Mallika has backed her daughter's claim to family assets
Mallika Srinivasan, Lakshmi's mother and Venu's wife, has also backed her daughter's claim to family assets.
She said it is "unfortunate" that Lakshmi's rights have not been acknowledged and no progress has been made toward an amicable resolution.
Mallika emphasized that, as a mother, she considers both sons and daughters equal in every respect and believes that Lakshmi is entitled to a share of the family assets equal to her brother Sudarshan's.