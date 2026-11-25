Lakshmi Venu seeks TVS Group asset split in Madras HC
Lakshmi Venu, part of the well-known TVS Group and daughter of TVS Holdings chairman Venu Srinivasan, has filed a case in the Madras High Court asking for a fair split of her family's assets.
These include shares in big names like TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton.
The court will look into her request on November 27.
Lakshmi Venu cites 2005 inheritance law
Lakshmi is standing up for daughters' inheritance rights, pointing to the 2005 law that says daughters deserve an equal share.
She argues that past family decisions shouldn't cut her out, especially since she hasn't had access to key documents or a clear breakdown of assets.
Her mother supports her move, while her brother Sudarshan currently leads TVS Motor Company.