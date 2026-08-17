Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO opens Aug 17 priced ₹190-₹201, 11,250Cr

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart is opening its IPO for subscription from August 17 to 19, with shares priced between ₹190 and ₹201. At the top end, the company's valuation hits ₹11,250 crore.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹1,200 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹500 crore by promoter Kiran Kumar Jain.