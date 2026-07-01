Lam Capital's Audrey Charles says AI fuels India chip startups
India's chip startups are making waves globally, thanks to the huge demand for AI tech.
Audrey Charles, President of Lam Capital, highlighted how Indian engineers are tackling tough challenges in advanced packaging, robotics, and semiconductor manufacturing.
With more money pouring into AI and hardware, it's a great time for new players focused on automation.
Neufron 1st Indian Lam Capital finalist
Lam Capital is backing startups aiming to shake up how chips are made over the next five to 10 years.
Indian startup Neufron just became the first from India to reach the finals of Lam Capital's global competition, standing out among 180 entries; the 10 finalists represented six countries.
Charles also emphasized that teaming up with others is key to driving real innovation in this fast-changing industry.