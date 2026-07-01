Lam Capital's Audrey Charles says AI fuels India chip startups

Neufron 1st Indian Lam Capital finalist

Lam Capital is backing startups aiming to shake up how chips are made over the next five to 10 years.

Indian startup Neufron just became the first from India to reach the finals of Lam Capital's global competition, standing out among 180 entries; the 10 finalists represented six countries.

Charles also emphasized that teaming up with others is key to driving real innovation in this fast-changing industry.