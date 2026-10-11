Large GCCs remain central to India leasing despite closures

Even though a few smaller global capability centers (GCCs), including Cambium Networks's Bengaluru center and Hy-Vee's India engineering center, shut down, impacting about 350 jobs, big GCCs are still major players in India's office leasing scene.

Peush Jain, Managing Director - Commercial Leasing & Advisory, ANAROCK Group, says that while AI and efficiency pushes might mean fewer new seats, they're not expected to shake up overall occupancy much.