Larry Ellison loses about $145 billion after Oracle shares tumble
Oracle founder Larry Ellison just lost about $145 billion as the company's stock dropped 44% over the past year, falling from $222.85 to $125.35 per share.
Since Ellison owns more than a third of Oracle, this hit lands directly on his net worth.
Investors wary of Oracle $664B backlog
A big reason for the dip? Investors are uneasy about Oracle's huge $664 billion backlog, nearly half of it tied up in AI deals with OpenAI.
Even though Oracle's cloud revenue climbed 62% this quarter, sky-high spending ($28.5 billion) left it with negative cash flow.
Add a wider sell-off in AI stocks, and it's clear why people are nervous, even as Oracle doubles down on its cloud and AI push.