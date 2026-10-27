Larsen and Toubro wins Dhaka metro deal up to ₹10,000cr
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a massive contract, worth up to ₹10,000 crore, to help build Dhaka's very first underground metro.
The deal covers everything from tracks and electrical systems to signaling and platform screen doors, showing off L&T's skills with major infrastructure.
JICA funds 31km Dhaka metro line
Funded by Japan's JICA, this new metro line will stretch 31km across Dhaka with two main routes: one connecting Kamalapur to the airport, and another running from Natun Bazar to Purbachal Terminal.
With 19 stations and a depot at Pitalganj, the project aims to make city travel faster and way more convenient for everyone in Dhaka.