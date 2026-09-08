Larsen & Toubro plans ₹500cr tokenized bonds at 7.4%
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is planning to raise ₹500 crore using three-year tokenized bonds.
These digital bonds, offering a 7.4% annual interest rate, open for bids on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
The move signals how big names are starting to embrace new tech in finance.
Same day settlement via RBI CBDC
Tokenized bonds run on blockchain, meaning ownership, issuance, trading and settlement are recorded digitally on a blockchain or distributed ledger.
All transactions will use the Reserve Bank of India's digital currency to buy the bonds, so settlements happen the same day.
Only investors with active central bank digital wallets can join in.
L&T follows REC, which kicked off this trend on Monday, showing that blockchain and digital currency are quickly becoming part of India's financial future.