Larsen & Toubro wins ₹5,000-10,000 cr Middle East battery deal
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a major contract (worth ₹5,000-10,000 crore) to set up three big battery energy storage projects in the Middle East.
These systems (totaling 6 gigawatt-hours) will help balance the region's power grid and make it easier to use more renewable energy.
Each project will have a four-hour battery storage system with liquid cooling for better safety and longer life.
L&T to handle grid connections
L&T isn't just building batteries: it will also handle the grid connections, including substations and underground cables, so everything runs smoothly.