Larsen & Toubro wins ₹5,000-10,000 cr Middle East battery deal

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a major contract (worth ₹5,000-10,000 crore) to set up three big battery energy storage projects in the Middle East.

These systems (totaling 6 gigawatt-hours) will help balance the region's power grid and make it easier to use more renewable energy.

Each project will have a four-hour battery storage system with liquid cooling for better safety and longer life.