Laser Power & Infra launches ₹742 cr IPO at ₹203-₹214

Proceeds about ₹490 cr for debt

Most of the IPO cash (about ₹490 crore) will go toward paying off company debt, with the rest for general business needs.

Early signs look strong: the shares are trading at a 10% premium in the gray market, hinting at real investor interest before its July 16 stock market debut.

On the numbers side, profit jumped 42% in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026) even though revenue dipped, but keep in mind, over 70% of sales come from just 10 clients, so there's some risk if any big customer leaves.