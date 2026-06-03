Indus Appstore's co-founder Akash Dongre has quit

Akash Dongre, the Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Indus Appstore, has announced his resignation from the PhonePe -owned mobile app marketplace. His departure comes nearly four years after the company's acquisition by PhonePe . Dongre was the last remaining co-founder at Indus Appstore, following Rakesh Deshmukh's exit in December 2023 and Sudhir Bangarambandi's in May 2025.

Career reflection Dongre's reflections on his journey with Indus Appstore In a LinkedIn post, Dongre reflected on his four-year journey with Indus Appstore. He described it as one of the most rewarding periods of his career, during which he worked with some of the best minds in product development, engineering, and business. However, he did not reveal any details about his future plans after leaving Indus Appstore.

Company history PhonePe acquired Indus OS in July 2022 PhonePe acquired Indus OS, an Indian Android content and app discovery platform, in July 2022 after a long legal battle. The Walmart-owned digital payments company launched Indus Appstore in February 2024 as an alternative to Google Play Store. The platform supports 12 Indian languages and English. Currently, it is available for download on the company's website for manual installation on smartphones.

Advertisement