Last day for banks to shift to .'bank.in' domain
Business
The RBI has told all banks to shift their websites to the ."bank.in" domain by October 31, aiming to make online banking safer and help people spot real sites more easily.
This move is meant to fight phishing scams and protect users from fake banking pages.
Major banks like ICICI, HDFC, Axis, and Kotak have already switched over.
What you should do
You don't need to worry about any disruption—old links will automatically take you to the new ."bank.in" sites.
Cybersecurity experts recommend double-checking that your bank's web address ends with ."bank.in," bookmarking official links, and avoiding search engine results when logging in.
It's all about keeping your money and info safe while making things smoother online.