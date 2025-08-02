Last-minute tax filing checklist to avoid notices
Filing your Income Tax Return isn't just about hitting submit—you'll want to double-check your Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, and Form 16 for any errors.
Mistakes can pop up if banks or employers report things wrong, or if there are duplicate or outdated entries.
If something doesn't add up, flag it on the AIS portal so it can get fixed before you file.
Report all taxable income
Make sure you report all taxable income—even if it's missing from your AIS.
This means savings account interest, money earned by minor kids, late capital gains, freelance gigs with no TDS, and even foreign payments through Indian platforms.
Skipping these could land you a tax notice later.
Keep your records safe
If any issues stay unresolved before the deadline, hang onto salary slips and bank statements as proof.
At the end of the day, accurately declaring your income is totally on you—so keep those records safe!