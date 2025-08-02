Last-minute tax filing checklist to avoid notices Business Aug 02, 2025

Filing your Income Tax Return isn't just about hitting submit—you'll want to double-check your Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, and Form 16 for any errors.

Mistakes can pop up if banks or employers report things wrong, or if there are duplicate or outdated entries.

If something doesn't add up, flag it on the AIS portal so it can get fixed before you file.