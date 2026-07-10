Latent View Analytics pivots to AI across majority of projects
Latent View Analytics is making a big push into artificial intelligence, with CEO Rajan Sethuraman sharing that more than half of its projects now use AI, from classic data tools to newer tech like generative and agentic AI.
About a quarter of its work is fully AI-native, building direct solutions for clients, while the rest helps boost how the company runs behind the scenes.
Latent View partners with Anthropic
It has just partnered with Anthropic to bring Claude's AI into more businesses, aiming to make client applications smarter.
Even though its stock has fallen nearly 32% over the past year, Latent View's market value stays solid at around ₹6,230.51 crore.
Sethuraman remains upbeat about hitting revenue targets and maintaining its margin guidance despite pressure from AI investments.