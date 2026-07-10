Latent View Analytics pivots to AI across majority of projects Business Jul 10, 2026

Latent View Analytics is making a big push into artificial intelligence, with CEO Rajan Sethuraman sharing that more than half of its projects now use AI, from classic data tools to newer tech like generative and agentic AI.

About a quarter of its work is fully AI-native, building direct solutions for clients, while the rest helps boost how the company runs behind the scenes.