LatentView Analytics appoints Sonal Ramrakhiani CEO to boost execution

The company is aiming for $200 million in revenue by FY28, almost double what it made in FY26.

It is also looking at acquisitions to strengthen its AI and data engineering game, though some deals have hit snags over pricing.

Even after a more than 56% drop in share price since its 2021 IPO, Ramrakhiani says the team is sticking to its plan: it will continue to focus on execution and deepening its penetration into the market.