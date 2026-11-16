Laurus Labs shares slide 10% after promoter stake sales
Laurus Labs shares dropped 10% on Monday, their sharpest fall in nearly two years, after news broke that top promoters sold a large chunk of their stock.
The price had just hit an all-time high of ₹2,488 before sliding down to ₹2,202.2, leaving investors a bit rattled.
Satyanarayana Chava sells 1.485 million shares
Promoter Satyanarayana Chava offloaded almost all his personal shares, 1.485 million in total, while LEVEN HOLDINGS (via VV Ravi Kumar) sold 478,000 more.
Even with these sales, Chava still has a big stake through NSN Holdings, which owns nearly 23% of the company.
Despite some nerves over these moves, Laurus Labs actually posted strong growth last quarter, and its stock has nearly doubled this year, showing that long-term confidence in the company remains strong.