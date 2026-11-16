Laurus Labs shares slide 10% after promoter stake sales

Promoter Satyanarayana Chava offloaded almost all his personal shares, 1.485 million in total, while LEVEN HOLDINGS (via VV Ravi Kumar) sold 478,000 more.

Even with these sales, Chava still has a big stake through NSN Holdings, which owns nearly 23% of the company.

Despite some nerves over these moves, Laurus Labs actually posted strong growth last quarter, and its stock has nearly doubled this year, showing that long-term confidence in the company remains strong.