Promoter Satyanarayana Chava explained he sold shares to settle personal debt and fund charity work, not because of worries about the company.

He also reassured everyone that even with big spending plans (₹2,000 crore in FY27 and over ₹3,000 crore in FY28), Laurus Labs' profit margins will stay steady and all investments will be covered by internal funds, so no extra financial stress.