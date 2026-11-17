Laurus Labs shares up 4% as promoters stop stake sales
Laurus Labs shares jumped 4% on Tuesday, recovering from a sharp fall the day before.
The turnaround happened after company promoters told investors they won't be selling any more of their stake, calming nerves after Monday's big sell-off that had sent the stock down nearly 9%.
Satyanarayana Chava says sale was personal
Promoter Satyanarayana Chava explained he sold shares to settle personal debt and fund charity work, not because of worries about the company.
He also reassured everyone that even with big spending plans (₹2,000 crore in FY27 and over ₹3,000 crore in FY28), Laurus Labs' profit margins will stay steady and all investments will be covered by internal funds, so no extra financial stress.
Chava: Laurus CDMO shift preserves returns
Chava highlighted that Laurus Labs is shifting into a fully integrated CDMO (basically, handling everything from drug development to manufacturing).
He said this move does not foresee any dilution in return ratios going forward.