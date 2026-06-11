Lava targets 10% share in India's sub-₹30,000 phones by 2030
Lava International is setting its sights high: it's aiming to jump from 2% to 10% market share in India's sub-₹30,000 smartphone segment by 2030.
This price range covers nearly 70% of all smartphones sold here, so it's a pretty big deal.
Even as the overall industry slows down, Lava has been growing fast, with a solid 40% to 50% annual rate.
Lava MD Raina credits design features
According to Managing Director Sunil Raina, Lava's growth comes from focusing on sleek designs, innovative features, and reliable after-sales service.
Since relaunching its smartphone business in 2022, it has worked hard to keep things user-friendly, no bloatware included.
Lava expanding to UK with Agni
Lava isn't just sticking to India; it's expanding into the UK with its Agni series soon and already has a presence in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Africa is next.
Its "zero bloatware" approach is something Raina says really sets it apart as it scales up both at home and abroad.