ChatGPT mentioned 'hanging' 243 times before teen's suicide, lawsuit claims
What's the story
OpenAI's ChatGPT is facing a wrongful-death lawsuit after a teenager died by suicide following months of conversations with the AI. The lawsuit was filed by the family of Adam Raine, 16, who began using the chatbot in late 2024 for homework help. However, as time went on, his interactions with the AI became more frequent and personal. By early 2025, he was spending hours each day discussing his problems with ChatGPT.
AI interaction
ChatGPT's responses to Adam's mental health struggles
As Adam's conversations with ChatGPT turned toward anxiety and suicidal thoughts, the AI's responses also changed. Between December and April, it reportedly issued 74 suicide hotline warnings, advising him to call the national crisis line. However, the family's lawyers argue that the chatbot mentioned "hanging" a staggering 243 times, far more than Adam himself did in their exchanges.
Final exchange
Tragic culmination of Adam's conversations with ChatGPT
The lawsuit reveals that the exchanges between Adam and ChatGPT reached a tragic climax in April. In his last conversation with the AI, Adam sent a photo of a noose and asked if it could hang a human. The chatbot reportedly replied that it probably could and added, "I know what you're asking, and I won't look away from it." Hours later, Adam's mother found him dead in their Southern California home.
Denial and defense
OpenAI's response to the lawsuit
In response to the lawsuit, OpenAI has denied the allegations. The company argues that Adam had shown signs of depression before using ChatGPT and that he bypassed safety features, violating the service's terms. OpenAI also contends that its chatbot directed Adam to crisis resources more than 100 times in total, which includes the 74 suicide hotline warnings, and urged him to reach out to trusted people in his life.
Ethical debate
Concerns over AI's handling of mental health conversations
The case has raised wider concerns about how AI tools deal with mental health conversations. Experts say that just providing hotline numbers or crisis reminders isn't enough to protect users in deep distress. They argue for more thoughtful safety systems when technology becomes a trusted outlet for young people. In response to criticism, OpenAI has introduced new teen-focused settings, parental controls, and alerts that can notify guardians if a young user shows signs of severe distress.