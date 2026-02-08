Layoffs hit The Washington Post, sparking fears for journalism's future
The Washington Post just laid off about 300 journalists—one-third of its newsroom—after reporting about $100 million in losses.
Marty Baron called it one of the "darkest days" in the paper's history, and says it's part of a big restructuring to keep the brand strong.
Major departments affected
Nearly every department felt the impact, but sports, books, international, and metro teams were especially affected.
The newsroom has shrunk by about one-third.
Management says these cuts are meant to help The Post "secure our future," but many staffers are worried about what's next.
Bezos faces backlash over Amazon's investment in 'Melania' documentary
Owner Jeff Bezos is facing pushback from staff who question his commitment to journalism—especially after reports that Amazon invested about $75 million in the "Melania" documentary.
The layoffs drew sharp criticism from staff and commentators, adding more heat to an already tense situation.