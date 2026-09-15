LCC Projects IPO allotment finalized today and refunds start Wednesday
Business
LCC Projects's IPO was a huge hit, oversubscribed 48.51 times!
Allotment gets finalized this Tuesday, 15 September 2026, and you can check your status on KFin Technologies.
If you get lucky, shares will land in your demat account; if not, refunds start rolling out from Wednesday, 16 September 2026.
Gray market premium ₹63 hints listing
The IPO is already making waves with a gray market premium of ₹63, hinting at a strong debut, possibly listing at ₹209 (that's over 43.15% above the issue price of ₹146).
Shares are set to list this Thursday, 17 September 2026.