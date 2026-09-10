LCC Projects IPO fully subscribed ₹139-₹146, GMP ₹50 hints 34%
Business
LCC Projects's IPO got fully subscribed in just two days, with shares priced between ₹139 and ₹146.
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) is around ₹50, hinting at possible gains of up to 34% when it lists, but remember, GMP is just a guess and not a guarantee.
LCC Projects IPO retail 2.73x oversubscription
Retail investors really showed up, bidding for nearly three times their quota and hitting a 2.73 times subscription rate.
NIIs weren't far behind at 2.91 times, while institutional investors also filled their share at 1.14 times.
LCC projects orderbook ₹7,953.1cr
The company builds big government infrastructure like dams and water systems, with an order book worth ₹7,953.1 crore as of March 2026.
IPO allotments will be finalized on September 15; mark your calendar for the share listing on September 17!