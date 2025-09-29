Next Article
Lead Group gets new leadership team amid rapid growth
Business
Edtech unicorn Lead Group just switched up its top team, bringing in Moiz Saif as CFO and promoting Deepak Hariharan to chief business officer.
Anuj Kashyap steps in as CTO, while Prasad Narasimha now leads HR.
The company hopes this new lineup will help them reach 10 million students and get ready for a public listing by 2030.
Financials and future plans
Right now, Lead Group works with over 8,500 schools across India and serves more than four million students.
Their plan? More than double that reach by 2030.
Financially, they're on the upswing too—annual recurring revenue jumped 30% for the 2025-26 academic year to ₹415 crore, and losses dropped sharply thanks to better school retention and smart use of AI.