Lead Group gets new leadership team amid rapid growth

Financials and future plans

Right now, Lead Group works with over 8,500 schools across India and serves more than four million students.

Their plan? More than double that reach by 2030.

Financially, they're on the upswing too—annual recurring revenue jumped 30% for the 2025-26 academic year to ₹415 crore, and losses dropped sharply thanks to better school retention and smart use of AI.