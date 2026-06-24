Legion LegalTech sues Trump administration over access to Anthropic models
Business
Legion LegalTech Corp. is taking the Trump administration to court after being forced to lose access to Anthropic's top AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5.
The company says this move has thrown a wrench in its workflow and hit employees outside the US especially in Canada.
Legion depends on these AI tools for legal drafting and case management, so losing them stings.
Legion seeks US AI ban pause
Legion wants the government's ban reversed (and paused while the lawsuit plays out) because it's hurting its ability to stay competitive in an industry that's all about smart tech.
This case also ramps up ongoing tensions between Anthropic and US officials over how powerful AI is used.
The outcome could shape how governments handle access to advanced AI worldwide.