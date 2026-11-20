Lego to create India business unit starting January 2027
Lego is setting up a separate business unit just for India starting January 2027. The company says this move will help it boost its growth here.
This comes after a busy year: Lego opened four Lego certified stores in India this year and have Lego.in.
Lego expands India stores, trains engineers
Since opening its first official store in Gurugram in 2025, Lego now has eight shops across cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, all run by Ample Group.
The goal? 50 stores by 2030.
Lego's also investing in local toy design, teaming up with CDAC-Noida to train engineers from underprivileged backgrounds.
With global revenue up 12% last year, the company clearly sees India as a key part of its future.