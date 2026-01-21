Lemonade rolls out insurance just for Tesla's Full Self-Driving
Lemonade has launched a new Autonomous Car Insurance made specifically for Teslas using Full Self-Driving (Supervised).
Lemonade is cutting per-mile rates for Tesla FSD-engaged driving by approximately 50%, thanks to data showing fewer accidents when cars drive themselves.
This product is built from a tech partnership with Tesla, letting Lemonade use vehicle telemetry to better predict risk based on how much you actually use self-driving features.
Rates get even better as Teslas improve
Starting January 26 in Arizona (and Oregon next month), the insurance will cover both occasional Full Self-Driving and households with a mix of Teslas and regular cars—all under one policy.
Lemonade says rates will drop further as Tesla keeps updating its software.
Tesla owners will be able to get a quote for the new product in seconds through the Lemonade app or online.
Insurance that actually cares about your tech
Unlike traditional car insurance that treats every car the same, Lemonade's pricing is based on how well your Tesla's autonomous software performs—not just what kind of car you have.
It's a fresh approach that could make smart driving pay off.