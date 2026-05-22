Lenovo India posts 23% FY26 revenue rise to $4.18 billion
Lenovo India just posted a strong 23% jump in revenue for FY26, reaching about $4.18 billion, up from $3.4 billion last year.
If you look at constant currency, that's a 30% increase, with revenue now around ₹37,411 crore compared to ₹28,560 crore in FY25.
Enterprise segment drives 34% quarterly rise
A surge in enterprise segment demand powered this growth, especially with a standout 34% revenue rise in the last quarter, even as challenges popped up.
Shailendra Katyal (VP and MD) credits Lenovo's hybrid AI approach and resilient supply chain for making it happen.
Lenovo's AI revenue doubles to 1-third
Globally, Lenovo's revenue jumped 20%, hitting $83 billion this year. Their AI-related revenue doubled and now makes up one-third of group revenue.
Plus, they had a 29% year-on-year increase in premium PC shipments in Q4, cementing their spot as world leader in the PC market.