Lenovo India posts 23% FY26 revenue rise to $4.18 billion Business May 22, 2026

Lenovo India just posted a strong 23% jump in revenue for FY26, reaching about $4.18 billion, up from $3.4 billion last year.

If you look at constant currency, that's a 30% increase, with revenue now around ₹37,411 crore compared to ₹28,560 crore in FY25.