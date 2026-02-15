Lenovo India's Q3 FY26 results: Revenue surges 7% to ₹8,145cr

Lenovo India has announced a 7% increase in revenue for the third quarter of FY26, amounting to ₹8,145 crore. The growth is mainly due to India's digitization momentum, quick AI adoption, and strong performance across mobile, PC, and infrastructure business segments. Shailendra Katyal, VP and MD of Lenovo India, said that this was not just a one-off spike but sustained demand.

Business growth Strong momentum across multiple businesses Katyal emphasized the importance of Lenovo's diverse portfolio, which includes phones, PCs, tablets, as well as infrastructure solutions. He said that with rapid technology adoption (especially AI), they are witnessing strong momentum across businesses. This growth was significantly aided by Motorola's performance in India, where it captured an 8.3% market share in Q3 2025 according to IDC data.

Business segments India contributes 24% of total revenue in Asia Pacific Along with Motorola, Lenovo's core PC business and server/infrastructure division also posted double-digit year-on-year growth during the quarter. Katyal noted that India is a key market for the global tech giant, contributing some 4% of its global revenues and 24% of total revenue in Asia Pacific. He added that India's role goes beyond revenue generation as it is central to manufacturing, R&D, capability building, and AI talent development.

Manufacturing hub Manufacturing majority of products locally Lenovo, which has been making in India since 2005, now produces a "big majority" of its locally sold products here. This includes Motorola phones, PCs, servers, and tablets. The company is also exporting these items from its Indian facilities. Looking ahead, Katyal said they are moving toward deeper component manufacturing as part of their PLI commitments and local sourcing strategy under the component PLI scheme.

