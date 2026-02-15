Lenovo India sees 7% revenue jump in Q3 FY26
Lenovo India just posted a 7% jump in revenue for Q3 FY26, hitting ₹8,145 crore.
What's fueling this? A boom in digitization, more people using AI, and strong sales across phones, PCs, and infrastructure.
Motorola (Lenovo's phone brand) grabbed an 8.3% market share in Q3 2025—pretty solid.
India is becoming a key tech hub for Lenovo
India is becoming a serious tech hub for Lenovo—responsible for 4% of its global revenue and nearly a quarter of its Asia Pacific business.
Since 2005, most Motorola phones sold here are made locally (along with PCs and servers), plus the company is moving toward building key components like motherboards under the government's PLI scheme.
AI now makes up almost 1-third of Lenovo's total revenue
Lenovo India now has about 3,400 employees and has ramped up its engineering team big time over six years.
Globally, Lenovo hit a record $22.2 billion in revenue this February—a massive 18% jump from last year—with AI now making up almost one-third of their total revenue thanks to rapid growth in that space.