Lenovo shares surge 109% amid AI push and margin resilience

AI server demand boosts Asian tech

Demand for AI servers is booming, and that has investors buzzing, not just for Lenovo, but across Asian tech stocks.

Dell's upbeat outlook on AI growth added fuel to the fire, and Goldman Sachs more than doubled Lenovo's price target.

While other Hong Kong tech firms are struggling with costly AI investments, Lenovo is the best performer on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index this year, even as many rivals have seen their stocks drop.