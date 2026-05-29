Lenovo shares surge 109% amid AI push and margin resilience
Lenovo's stock shot up a massive 109% this month, making it the company's strongest monthly run since 1999.
What's behind the jump? Investors are excited about Lenovo's big push into artificial intelligence, which helped the company keep margins steady even as AI-related revenue helped offset higher component costs.
AI server demand boosts Asian tech
Demand for AI servers is booming, and that has investors buzzing, not just for Lenovo, but across Asian tech stocks.
Dell's upbeat outlook on AI growth added fuel to the fire, and Goldman Sachs more than doubled Lenovo's price target.
While other Hong Kong tech firms are struggling with costly AI investments, Lenovo is the best performer on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index this year, even as many rivals have seen their stocks drop.