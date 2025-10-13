Lenskart, Groww to launch $1.65B IPOs in late October

Leading Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart and financial services firm Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) are gearing up to raise $1.65 billion through their combined initial public offerings (IPO) . The move will further boost India's booming IPO market, which has already raised over $15 billion this year. The two companies plan to launch their respective IPOs in the week of October 27, with stock listings expected by around November 10.

IPO specifics Lenskart's IPO details Lenskart, which is backed by SoftBank Group, plans to raise about $900 million through its IPO. The offer will consist of a fresh issue of $242 million and an offer for sale of up to 132.3 million existing shares, as per the draft prospectus. The company's investors include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, KKR, and TPG Inc., among others.

Tech backing Billionbrains' IPO details Billionbrains, the parent company of India's largest investment platform Groww, is looking to raise $750 million via its IPO. The offer will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth ₹10.6 billion and an offer to sell up to 574.2 million existing shares, according to its draft prospectus. The company is backed by tech giants like Microsoft Corp., whose CEO Satya Nadella is one of its investors.