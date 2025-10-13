Karnataka's ambitious $20B quantum tech economy vision by 2035
Karnataka just shared its big vision: the state aims to create a $20 billion quantum tech economy by 2035.
Announced by Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju at the Swissnex Quantum Summit in Geneva, the plan is all about turning Bengaluru into a global hotspot for quantum research, innovation, and industry—with help from international partners.
Aligning with India's National Quantum Mission
Karnataka's push lines up with India's National Quantum Mission.
The Indian Institute of Science's Quantum Research Park is backing over 55 projects and 13 startups, plus training around 1,000 people each year.
The government has already set aside ₹48 crore for these efforts.
Plans for Q-City and dedicated quantum tech zone
The state has unveiled plans for Q-City—a dedicated campus with labs, manufacturing units, incubators, and spaces for collaboration—to help speed up taking new ideas from lab to real-world use.
Plus, after hosting the Quantum India Summit earlier this year (which drew over 2,000 researchers, entrepreneurs, and two Nobel laureates), Karnataka committed ₹1,000 crore and land for Karnataka's proposed quantum technology zone.
All this aims to put Bengaluru—and young talent—at the center of tomorrow's quantum breakthroughs.