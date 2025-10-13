Karnataka's ambitious $20B quantum tech economy vision by 2035

Karnataka's push lines up with India's National Quantum Mission. The Indian Institute of Science 's Quantum Research Park is backing over 55 projects and 13 startups, plus training around 1,000 people each year. The government has already set aside ₹48 crore for these efforts.

Plans for Q-City and dedicated quantum tech zone

The state has unveiled plans for Q-City—a dedicated campus with labs, manufacturing units, incubators, and spaces for collaboration—to help speed up taking new ideas from lab to real-world use.

Plus, after hosting the Quantum India Summit earlier this year (which drew over 2,000 researchers, entrepreneurs, and two Nobel laureates), Karnataka committed ₹1,000 crore and land for Karnataka's proposed quantum technology zone.

All this aims to put Bengaluru—and young talent—at the center of tomorrow's quantum breakthroughs.