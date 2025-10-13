Elitecon's stock skyrockets over 1,400% this year

If you're watching market trends, Elitecon is hard to ignore right now. Its wild price swings and trading spikes are catching everyone's eye—especially since most stocks haven't come close to these gains in 2025.

Elitecon just bought a majority stake in Landsmill Agro for ₹52.85 crore and is planning to raise ₹300 crore through QIP to fund further acquisitions, including Sunbridge Agro.

These bold moves are driving investor excitement—but also some caution: BSE has put Elitecon under extra surveillance due to all the volatility lately.