HDFC AMC's bonus share issue could be around the corner
Business
HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) could be about to issue bonus shares—a first since its 2018 IPO.
The board is meeting on October 15, 2025, to decide, and just the news pushed the stock up 2.5% to ₹5,658 on October 13.
Stock has soared 36% so far in 2025
HDFC AMC has a solid track record of rewarding shareholders, handing out ₹336 per share in dividends since listing—including a hefty ₹90 per share this June.
Most of the company (52.4%) is owned by promoters, while small retail investors hold about 6.5%.
The stock itself has soared 36% so far in 2025 and is trading near its 52-week high—five times its IPO price—which says a lot about investor confidence right now.