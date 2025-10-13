HDFC AMC's bonus share issue could be around the corner

Stock has soared 36% so far in 2025

HDFC AMC has a solid track record of rewarding shareholders, handing out ₹336 per share in dividends since listing—including a hefty ₹90 per share this June.

Most of the company (52.4%) is owned by promoters, while small retail investors hold about 6.5%.

The stock itself has soared 36% so far in 2025 and is trading near its 52-week high—five times its IPO price—which says a lot about investor confidence right now.