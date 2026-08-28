Lenskart block deal Aug 28: 2.9cr shares for ₹1,856.7cr

The seller has to wait 45 days before selling more shares, with a 45-day lock-up for any further stake sale.

This is actually Lenskart's second big block deal in a week: just days ago, SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) offloaded shares worth ₹2,887.9 crore.

Meanwhile, Lenskart's stock has gained 15.8% in the past month and is up 46.4% this year, so far.

These deals seem to be boosting investor confidence even more.