Lenskart block deal Aug 28: 2.9cr shares for ₹1,856.7cr
Lenskart just saw a massive block deal on Friday, August 28: 2.9 crore shares changed hands for ₹1,856.7 crore, making up 1.67% of the company's equity.
The exact buyer and seller haven't been revealed yet, but CNBC-TV18 reported that Alphawave was likely to sell a 1.2% stake in Lenskart Solutions for ₹1,313 crore, with the floor price set at ₹630 per share.
Lenskart's 2nd deal faces 45-day lock-up
The seller has to wait 45 days before selling more shares, with a 45-day lock-up for any further stake sale.
This is actually Lenskart's second big block deal in a week: just days ago, SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) offloaded shares worth ₹2,887.9 crore.
Meanwhile, Lenskart's stock has gained 15.8% in the past month and is up 46.4% this year, so far.
These deals seem to be boosting investor confidence even more.