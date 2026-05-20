Lenskart's Q4 results: Net profit down 7.5% YoY to ₹204cr
What's the story
Leading eyewear brand Lenskart has announced its financial results for Q4 of FY26. The company reported a year-on-year decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) by 7.5% to ₹203.6 crore, owing to rising costs of components and inventory. In Q4 FY25, Lenskart had posted a PAT of ₹220.1 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Revenue surge
Revenue from operations jumps 45.62% YoY
Despite the dip in profit, Lenskart's revenue from operations witnessed a massive growth of 45.62% to around ₹2,516 crore in the March quarter. This is a significant jump from ₹1,728 crore in the same period last year. The company attributed this growth to a 25.2% YoY increase in eyewear unit sales to 97 lakh during Q4 FY26, and an increase in India's average selling price (ASP) by 15.9% YoY to ₹1,865 during the review quarter.
Global growth
Net profit up nearly 68% in FY26
Lenskart's international revenue also saw a major jump of 35.4% YoY to ₹1,054 crore. For the fiscal year 2025-26, Lenskart's net profit jumped nearly 68% to ₹501 crore from ₹297.3 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations also increased by 32% YoY to ₹8,814 crore.
Business growth
Lenskart opened 542 new stores in FY26
Lenskart expanded its footprint in India, opening 542 new stores in FY26 as against 282 in the previous fiscal. The company also expanded its global presence with its Singapore subsidiary acquiring an 84.21% stake in Spain-based Stellio Ventures S.L. At the end of Wednesday's trading session, Lenskart's share price was at ₹484, giving it a total market capitalization of ₹84,042 crore.