Lenskart's Q4 results: Net profit down 7.5% YoY to ₹204cr

Leading eyewear brand Lenskart has announced its financial results for Q4 of FY26. The company reported a year-on-year decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) by 7.5% to ₹203.6 crore, owing to rising costs of components and inventory. In Q4 FY25, Lenskart had posted a PAT of ₹220.1 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue surge Revenue from operations jumps 45.62% YoY Despite the dip in profit, Lenskart's revenue from operations witnessed a massive growth of 45.62% to around ₹2,516 crore in the March quarter. This is a significant jump from ₹1,728 crore in the same period last year. The company attributed this growth to a 25.2% YoY increase in eyewear unit sales to 97 lakh during Q4 FY26, and an increase in India's average selling price (ASP) by 15.9% YoY to ₹1,865 during the review quarter.

Global growth Net profit up nearly 68% in FY26 Lenskart's international revenue also saw a major jump of 35.4% YoY to ₹1,054 crore. For the fiscal year 2025-26, Lenskart's net profit jumped nearly 68% to ₹501 crore from ₹297.3 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations also increased by 32% YoY to ₹8,814 crore.

Advertisement