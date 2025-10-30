Lenskart sets ₹7,278 crore IPO, valuation hits ₹69,741 crore

Lenskart has grown into India's largest prescription eyewear retailer by volume, now running 2,723 stores across India and international markets, including Singapore , the UAE, and Japan . Their direct-to-consumer model means they design, make, and sell affordable eyewear themselves. For FY25, they reported revenue of ₹6,652 crore (up 22.6% year-on-year) with profits at ₹297 crore.

IPO details and pre-issue investments

The IPO opens for subscription from October 31 to November 4; allotment happens on November 6 and listing is set for November 10.

You'll need to apply for at least one lot (37 shares), which will cost you around ₹14,874 at the top price band.

Before this launch, Lenskart raised ₹100 crore from SBI Mutual Fund and ₹90 crore from Radhakishan Damani as pre-IPO investments.

After listing, promoter stake will drop slightly from 19.9% to 17.7%.