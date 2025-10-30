Lenskart sets ₹7,278 crore IPO, valuation hits ₹69,741 crore
Lenskart is launching its IPO, looking to raise ₹7,278 crore with shares priced between ₹382 and ₹402 each.
This puts the company's valuation at about ₹69,741 crore after the issue.
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹2,150 crore and a sale of 12.76 crore shares by promoters and early investors.
Lenskart's business and financials
Lenskart has grown into India's largest prescription eyewear retailer by volume, now running 2,723 stores across India and international markets, including Singapore, the UAE, and Japan.
Their direct-to-consumer model means they design, make, and sell affordable eyewear themselves.
For FY25, they reported revenue of ₹6,652 crore (up 22.6% year-on-year) with profits at ₹297 crore.
IPO details and pre-issue investments
The IPO opens for subscription from October 31 to November 4; allotment happens on November 6 and listing is set for November 10.
You'll need to apply for at least one lot (37 shares), which will cost you around ₹14,874 at the top price band.
Before this launch, Lenskart raised ₹100 crore from SBI Mutual Fund and ₹90 crore from Radhakishan Damani as pre-IPO investments.
After listing, promoter stake will drop slightly from 19.9% to 17.7%.