Rupee drops to 88.41 against US dollar

Fed's rate cut stance strengthens dollar, pushes up US Treasury yields

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments lowered chances of a December rate cut from over 90% to about two-thirds, which bumped up the dollar index by 0.4%.

Another Fed official also spoke against cutting rates soon, making investors more cautious.

Still, some big banks like ING and Goldman Sachs think a rate cut could happen if inflation stays soft and job numbers remain weak.

The rupee's ups and downs really show how global news can hit your wallet back home.