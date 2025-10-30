Samsung's Q3 profit soars on AI memory chip demand
Samsung just posted a huge 32.5% jump in Q3 operating profit, riding the wave of booming demand for memory chips that power artificial intelligence.
From July to September 2025, the company pulled in a record 86 trillion won (about $60.4 billion), with its semiconductor and mobile divisions leading the charge.
Semiconductor division sees a massive leap
Samsung's semiconductor division stole the spotlight, earning 7 trillion won in profit—a massive 160% leap from last quarter.
This surge came from high-bandwidth memory chips that are crucial for AI tech.
The company is already mass-producing its latest HBM3E chips and shipping samples of its next-generation HBM4 chips to key clients.
Samsung says it's confident that AI will keep driving growth, and SK Hynix is seeing similar success this year too.