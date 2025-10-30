Samsung's Q3 profit soars on AI memory chip demand

Semiconductor division sees a massive leap

Samsung's semiconductor division stole the spotlight, earning 7 trillion won in profit—a massive 160% leap from last quarter.

This surge came from high-bandwidth memory chips that are crucial for AI tech.

The company is already mass-producing its latest HBM3E chips and shipping samples of its next-generation HBM4 chips to key clients.

Samsung says it's confident that AI will keep driving growth, and SK Hynix is seeing similar success this year too.