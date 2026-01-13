Lenskart's AI eye tests: Making eye care easier (and faster) across India
Lenskart is using AI to tackle India's shortage of optometrists, rolling out remote eye-testing in 500+ stores.
Their tech lets optometrists in Kolkata connect with customers anywhere through video calls and diagnostics, so you can get your eyes checked even if there's no specialist nearby.
How does it work?
You can chat with an AI agent or do a self-test in some locations. If you're in a city with home services, AI can route someone to you within an hour.
Another tool called TangoEye analyzes in-store behavior to optimize customer flow.
In just six months last year (April-September 2025), Lenskart did over 9 million eye tests—almost half were first-timers.
Why does this matter?
With more than half of India needing vision correction now—and that number only going up—Lenskart's tech could help close the gap for millions who struggle to access eye care.
Plus, they're planning smart glasses soon that'll let you pay via UPI and track your health right from your frames.