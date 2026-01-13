Mahadev Online Book co-founder wants Interpol Red Notice dropped
Ravi Uppal, who co-founded the Mahadev Online Book App, is asking Interpol to remove a Red Notice against him.
The notice was put out after Indian authorities accused him and his partner of running a massive ₹6,000 crore illegal betting operation through their app.
Uppal says he's being unfairly targeted for political reasons and would not receive a fair trial.
What's happening now
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has pushed back on Uppal's claims, filing more charges and reminding that a Raipur trial court already issued a non-bailable warrant.
After being arrested in Dubai last year, Uppal managed to leave the UAE and may have acquired Vanuatu citizenship.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has told investigators to keep looking for him—making it clear they won't let those behind big scams dodge justice.
The Mahadev App itself kept operating despite India's ban on online gambling, reportedly raking in crores every day from games like poker and cards.