Mahadev Online Book co-founder wants Interpol Red Notice dropped

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has pushed back on Uppal's claims, filing more charges and reminding that a Raipur trial court already issued a non-bailable warrant.

After being arrested in Dubai last year, Uppal managed to leave the UAE and may have acquired Vanuatu citizenship.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has told investigators to keep looking for him—making it clear they won't let those behind big scams dodge justice.

The Mahadev App itself kept operating despite India's ban on online gambling, reportedly raking in crores every day from games like poker and cards.