Lenskart's IPO set to raise ₹2,150 crore, Peyush Bansal invests

Started in 2010, Lenskart has become India's biggest omnichannel eyewear retailer—think online shopping plus a ton of physical stores. They're also expanding into Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Backed by big investors like SoftBank and Temasek, Lenskart's value jumped from $5 billion in June 2023 to $6.1 billion by April 2024.

Founders and early investors are partially exiting

Alongside Bansal and other founders selling nearly 3.2 crore shares, early investors like SoftBank (with a 15% stake), Temasek, Schroders, and Kedaara Capital are also cashing out some of their holdings through the offer-for-sale route—giving them some well-earned liquidity after backing Lenskart's journey so far.

