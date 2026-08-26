Leopold Aschenbrenner's $45 billion situational awareness fund crashed last month
Business
Leopold Aschenbrenner, a Silicon Valley whiz, went from publishing a bold AI manifesto to running a $45 billion hedge fund called Situational Awareness.
Despite having no prior investing experience, he convinced big names to invest.
But last month, the fund crashed, showing how risky it can be when tech ambition meets Wall Street with little experience.
Tension between finance and Silicon Valley
Aschenbrenner's rise and fall is sparking debate. In finance circles, his story is seen as a warning about trusting unproven tech and young founders too quickly.
Meanwhile, many in Silicon Valley still admire his vision for AI, even if things didn't work out this time.
The whole saga highlights the tension between chasing innovation and knowing when to slow down.