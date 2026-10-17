Leverage Edu doubles revenue and turns EBITDA positive in FY26
Leverage Edu, the Delhi startup helping Indian students get into foreign universities, just had a big year.
Its operating revenue more than doubled, from ₹173.3 crore in FY25 to ₹364.4 crore in FY26, and it turned EBITDA-positive in FY26 after a rough patch, posting an EBITDA of ₹2 crore instead of last year's ₹83 crore loss.
Leverage Edu placements drive 77% revenue
Most of the money came from student placement services (77% of operating revenue) and expanding into new international markets really paid off: over 81% of revenue now comes from abroad.
Its Fly business, which was launched in late 2022 to provide financial services to students going abroad, also doubled its revenue to ₹59.6 crore, and even with higher commission costs, smart cost management helped shrink net losses by 82%.