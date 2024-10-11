Summarize Simplifying... In short Plan your festival spending in advance to avoid financial strain and curb extravagant last-minute purchases.

Use these occasions as saving milestones, investing in mutual funds or fixed deposits.

Switch from gifting material items to financial gifts like bonds or mutual fund units, especially for children.

Lastly, take advantage of festival discounts for planned purchases, ensuring they fit within your budget to maintain financial health. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Leveraging local festivals for financial discipline

By Simran Jeet 05:40 pm Oct 11, 202405:40 pm

What's the story In India, festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Christmas, and Pongal are more than celebrations; they are integral to life, bringing unique economic activities. These events present an excellent opportunity to instill financial discipline. By planning and being mindful of our spending habits ahead of these festivals, we can convert festive expenses into avenues for savings and investments, benefiting our financial health.

Tip 1

Plan your festival budget early

Begin by earmarking a specific amount for festival expenditures several months in advance. For instance, if you foresee spending ₹10,000 during Diwali, start by setting aside ₹2,000 each month from five months before the festival. This method not only mitigates the financial strain but also wards off the tendency for last-minute extravagant spending or the need to borrow at steep interest rates.

Tip 2

Use festivals as saving milestones

Consider each major festival as a milestone to review and deposit money into your savings or investment accounts. For instance, by the time Ganesh Chaturthi arrives, you could aim to invest ₹5,000 in a mutual fund or fixed deposit. This practice not only curbs excessive spending during festivals but also aids in gradually building your wealth.

Tip 3

Gift savings instead of goods

Change the tradition of gifting material items; instead, opt for giving financial gifts such as bonds or mutual fund units. This is particularly beneficial when thinking about children in the family. A gift of ₹1,000 invested in a mutual fund could potentially grow much more over the years than the same amount spent on toys or clothes.

Tip 4

Leverage festival discounts for planned purchases

Festivals are known for their shopping discounts, especially on electronics and home appliances. If you've been eyeing a big-ticket item, waiting for festive sales could lead to substantial savings. However, it's crucial to plan these purchases well in advance and ensure they fit within your overall budget. This strategy helps avoid impulsive buying, allowing you to enjoy the festivities without undermining your financial health.