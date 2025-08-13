LGT Holidays IPO opens next week: 5 key details

Financials and use of offer proceeds

The company plans to raise about ₹28 crore through a mix of new shares and a small promoter sell-off.

Profits jumped by 43% this year to ₹5.2 crore, and revenue crossed the ₹100 crore mark—a solid leap from last year.

The funds will help LGT Holidays expand, handle day-to-day costs, and cover general corporate purposes, even as it faces competition from bigger players like International Travel House.