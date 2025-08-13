Next Article
LGT Holidays IPO opens next week: 5 key details
Chennai-based LGT Business Connextions (better known as LGT Holidays) is all set to launch its IPO on August 19, with shares available at ₹107 each.
The offer wraps up on August 21 and the stock hits BSE SME on August 26—so things are moving fast if you're interested.
Financials and use of offer proceeds
The company plans to raise about ₹28 crore through a mix of new shares and a small promoter sell-off.
Profits jumped by 43% this year to ₹5.2 crore, and revenue crossed the ₹100 crore mark—a solid leap from last year.
The funds will help LGT Holidays expand, handle day-to-day costs, and cover general corporate purposes, even as it faces competition from bigger players like International Travel House.