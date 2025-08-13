Pfizer's net profit jumps 27% in April-June quarter

New vaccine launched

Pfizer rolled out its new adult vaccine (PCV20) in India on August 11, offering protection against 20 types of pneumococcal diseases—a big move for public health.

Investors seemed pleased: after the results, Pfizer's shares closed a bit higher at ₹5,096 on August 13.

All in all, it looks like Pfizer is having a solid year and making some smart moves for the future.