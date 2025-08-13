Next Article
Pfizer's net profit jumps 27% in April-June quarter
Pfizer just posted a strong 27% jump in net profit for April-June 2025, reaching ₹191.7 crore.
Higher sales helped push revenue up to ₹604 crore, with operating margins also improving.
The company's earnings got an extra boost from selling some of its land and buildings.
New vaccine launched
Pfizer rolled out its new adult vaccine (PCV20) in India on August 11, offering protection against 20 types of pneumococcal diseases—a big move for public health.
Investors seemed pleased: after the results, Pfizer's shares closed a bit higher at ₹5,096 on August 13.
All in all, it looks like Pfizer is having a solid year and making some smart moves for the future.